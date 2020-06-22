Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • An assault was reported at a convenience store on Main Street.
  • A RV pulling a blue Jeep reportedly was stuck in the roadway on Forest Service Road 4832.
  • An emergency beacon reportedly was received for a hiker in the area of Thorp Lake and Thorp Creek.
  • A noise complaint was reported for fireworks set off at Ellensburg High School as part of the EHS graduation celebration.
  • A man who was difficult to understand reported that subjects were stealing tires on Kittitas Street.
  • A man in front of a store on Main Street reportedly asked for a ride and heroin. The reporting party did not know the subject.
  • A subject reportedly was outside a door, knocking and would not identify themselves on South Chestnut Street.
  • An assault reportedly occurred in Easton on May 1 and 2.
  • Assistance reportedly was requested for an injured cat on Dalle Road near Cle Elum.
  • A man and a woman reportedly were wrestling over a carriage on North Pearl Street.
  • A weed eater and a gasoline container reportedly were stolen from a shed on Umptanum Road.
  • Two pitbull mixes reportedly were running loose on East University Way.
  • A person reportedly called requesting information on keeping chickens within the city limits.
  • A mid-sized white shaved poodle reportedly was on the windfarm property off of state Route 97, mile post 144.
  • There was a report of two men sitting on the bench near a store on North Pine Street using foul language that was audible across the street.
  • An assault was reported on East 18th Avenue.
  • The railroad crossing arms reportedly were down but no train was coming on Umptanum Road. Vehicles were driving around the crossing arms.
  • A man with a black and red bandana in his pocket reportedly stolen food from a store on South Canyon Road.
  • An agitated man with red hair and a beard reporting was yelling at traffic and putting his fists up on West First Avenue and South Main Street.
  • A collision was reported on South Water Street.
  • A full-grown doe reportedly was running on the sidewalk on East 10th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
  • A person reportedly wandered into a house on West Rainier Avenue, used the bathroom and continued to wander around the house.
  • A cow reportedly was stuck in a cattle gate on Colockum Raod.
  • A person called requesting information on what the county was doing about large social gatherings.
  • An unknown type of animal reportedly was stuck behind a vehicle on North Sampson Street.
  • Two women reportedly were attempting to steal items from a store on state Route 97.
  • A man in his 40s or50s wearing a blue Seahawks shirt with the No. 84 on it reportedly stole a 24-pack of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and a 12-pack of Pepsi from a store on North Ruby Street.
  • A purse and wallet reportedly were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
  • A man reportedly was beating his pitbull because it would not go in the water with him at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
  • A man reported that a neighbor’s child pointed his finger at him and said “boom” when he drove by on East Seattle Avenue.
  • A man reportedly was lying on the sidewalk smoking a cigarette on South Canyon Road.
  • Fireworks were reported in the area of the Morgan Creek Campground.
  • A man reportedly barged his way into an apartment on East 18th Avenue, put a knife to the chest of the reporting party and threatened to kill him over stolen property.
  • A horse reportedly was tied to a tree for the past 20 hours on state Route 97.
  • A guest reportedly left a gun in a room after checking out on North Main Street.
  • A non-injury collision involving a pickup and a sedan was reported on South Canyon Road.
  • A Subaru Forester reportedly was broken into on East 14th Avenue.
  • The reporting party believed that someone had loosened the lug nuts on a tire while on East Seventh Avenue. The vehicle started shaking while on Interstate 90 and when the driver pulled over one lug nut was missing and others were loose.
  • A man driving a black pickup with a U.S. flag in the back reportedly was yelling racial slurs on East First Avenue.
  • A man reportedly wore a shirt to work that upset a coworker and the coworker said he wanted to bash the man in the face with his forehead on South Water Street.
  • A dog reportedly was in a black Audi with the windows rolled up, panting on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A man reportedly was hiking on Granite Creek Trail and had approximately six bullets pass by him.
  • A burglary was reported on Tozer Road.
  • A non-injury, three-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90.
  • A man in his 30s reportedly attempted to mace the reporting party, his brother and his aunt on Clerf Road and Hemingston Road.
  • A burglary was reported on Manastash Road.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A smoke investigation was reported off Interstate 90 near Easton.
  • A blanket reportedly was on the side of the road smoking on Interstate 82, mile post 2.
  • A brush fire was reported on Teanaway Road, mile post 5.
  • A smoke investigation was reported on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
  • A fire on a stove was reported at a residence on Tony Circle.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 20-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 58-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree arson, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. Bail $100,000.
  • A 76-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
  • A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
  • A 18-year-old Kent man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for attempting to elude, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $20,000.
  • A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary and harassment. Bail $5,000.
  • A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a public servant, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $3,000.

