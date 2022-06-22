Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A man reportedly threw a glass bottle into the street and was urinating in the street on North Water Street.
• Graffiti was reported on a vinyl fence on South Rosewood Drive.
• Graffiti was reported on the window of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• The reporting party’s cat reportedly was hurt by someone in the area of Whitetail Lane near Cle Elum. The cat’s jaw was broken.
• A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.
• A man with brass knuckles reportedly was yelling racial slurs at subjects at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• A dark blue Subaru Legacy reportedly hit a deer on Thorp Prairie Road, milepost .5.
• An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• Credit cards were reported stolen on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A 5’-11’ thin man with blond hair, a piercing on his lip and wearing cargo shorts and a tank top reportedly paid for items with two counterfeit bills on West Fourth Avenue.
• iPods were reported stolen from a residence on Thorp Highway.
• A phone was reported stolen from a vehicle at Suncadia golf course.
• The railroad crossing arms reportedly were down but no train was coming on Golf Course Road.
• Subjects in a white van reportedly were dumping garbage in a church parking lot on North Brick Road.
• Subjects reportedly stole food from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Vandalism was reported on the fourth floor of the east wing of Barto Hall.
• A young bear reportedly was in the reporting party’s yard near a stream on Teanaway Ridge Way. The bear had been there for the past few days.
• Someone reportedly broke into the Post Office on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum. The bottom of the door was broken in. The reporting party did not know if the subjects were inside.
• The reporting party witnessed a man kicking a dog repeatedly on North Alder Street.
• A prowler was reported on West Sixth Avenue and North Kittitas Street.
• Two subjects reportedly suffered injuries in an off-road vehicle collision on Manastash Road and Cove Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 69-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession with intent to deliver. No bail.
• A 52-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $50,000.
• A 52-year-old Kenmore man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft and two counts of failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation. Bail $30,000.
• A 21-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $3,000.