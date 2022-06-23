Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

• A large tree branch reportedly was blocking the roadway on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.

• A power pole reportedly was leaning over the roadway on South Main Street in Kittitas. It appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The pole broke all the way through.

• A baby bear reportedly was walking on the Coal Mine Trail between Roslyn and Cle Elum.

• Within the past week, there reportedly had been incidents of theft, speeding and an unwanted person driving in a parking lot on North Prospect Street.

• Graffiti was reported on a white fence behind a building on South Chestnut Street.

• A woman reported a black bear has been around her property constantly on Red Bridge Road, milepost .5 near Cle Elum.

• A hit and run was reported on West Greenfield Avenue.

• A cow was reported on the side of the roadway on Thorp Prairie Road.

• The front and back plates of a white 1998 Dodge Caravan reportedly were stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.

• Two dogs reportedly were left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.

• A diffuser and aroma oils were reported stolen on Oak Street.

• A mattress was reported laid up against mailboxes on North Ellington Street.

• The paint on a vehicle was scratched down to the primer on South Chestnut Street. The reporting party believes someone was trying to steal the vehicle.

• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 109.

• Several miscellaneous items reportedly were stolen from a store on South Water Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

• No fire calls were received during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

• A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.

• A 23-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for a no-contact/protection order violation. No bail.

