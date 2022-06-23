Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A large tree branch reportedly was blocking the roadway on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.
• A power pole reportedly was leaning over the roadway on South Main Street in Kittitas. It appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The pole broke all the way through.
• A baby bear reportedly was walking on the Coal Mine Trail between Roslyn and Cle Elum.
• Within the past week, there reportedly had been incidents of theft, speeding and an unwanted person driving in a parking lot on North Prospect Street.
• Graffiti was reported on a white fence behind a building on South Chestnut Street.
• A woman reported a black bear has been around her property constantly on Red Bridge Road, milepost .5 near Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on West Greenfield Avenue.
• A cow was reported on the side of the roadway on Thorp Prairie Road.
• The front and back plates of a white 1998 Dodge Caravan reportedly were stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• Two dogs reportedly were left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
• A diffuser and aroma oils were reported stolen on Oak Street.
• A mattress was reported laid up against mailboxes on North Ellington Street.
• The paint on a vehicle was scratched down to the primer on South Chestnut Street. The reporting party believes someone was trying to steal the vehicle.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 109.
• Several miscellaneous items reportedly were stolen from a store on South Water Street.
Fire
• No fire calls were received during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.
• A 23-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for a no-contact/protection order violation. No bail.
