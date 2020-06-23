Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Glass and boards were reported in the roadway on South Railroad Avenue.

n A man in a green raincoat with a hood and dark pants reportedly was running through a field on Dalle Road near Cle Elum.

n A woman reportedly was scrubbing herself with Comet in a restroom on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A Subaru Legacy reportedly was struck by another vehicle while parked on East River Avenue.

n A pry bar reportedly was used for attempted entry into a residence on North Thorp Highway.

n A black bull reportedly was running loose on Deloris Drive.

n A woman reported she believed there was a cougar in the trees in her backyard on East Radio Road.

n A husky reportedly was at large on Main Street and Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A dead deer reportedly was partially in the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road.

n The railroad crossing reportedly was down and causing a traffic build up on Umptanum Road. The reporting party believed the signal might be broken.

n A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.

n A man, who had been drinking, was yelling obscenities at people on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West 14th Avenue and North Water Street.

n A dog reportedly was loose in the roadway on University Way and Vista Road.

n A stop sign was reported down on Naneum Road and Thomas Road.

n A man reported her parked at the rest area near Upper Peoh Point Road and went for a walk on a gravel road. Two men and a woman pulled a gun on him and made him lie on the ground.

n A broken cable box was reported outside a building on North Brook Lane.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90.

n A tire on a horse trailer blew and reportedly started a fire on Parke Creek Road.

n A grass fire was reported on the side of the road on Interstate 90.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported in this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.