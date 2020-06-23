Kittcom received the following calls on June 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Glass and boards were reported in the roadway on South Railroad Avenue.
n A man in a green raincoat with a hood and dark pants reportedly was running through a field on Dalle Road near Cle Elum.
n A woman reportedly was scrubbing herself with Comet in a restroom on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A Subaru Legacy reportedly was struck by another vehicle while parked on East River Avenue.
n A pry bar reportedly was used for attempted entry into a residence on North Thorp Highway.
n A black bull reportedly was running loose on Deloris Drive.
n A woman reported she believed there was a cougar in the trees in her backyard on East Radio Road.
n A husky reportedly was at large on Main Street and Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A dead deer reportedly was partially in the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road.
n The railroad crossing reportedly was down and causing a traffic build up on Umptanum Road. The reporting party believed the signal might be broken.
n A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.
n A man, who had been drinking, was yelling obscenities at people on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West 14th Avenue and North Water Street.
n A dog reportedly was loose in the roadway on University Way and Vista Road.
n A stop sign was reported down on Naneum Road and Thomas Road.
n A man reported her parked at the rest area near Upper Peoh Point Road and went for a walk on a gravel road. Two men and a woman pulled a gun on him and made him lie on the ground.
n A broken cable box was reported outside a building on North Brook Lane.
n An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90.
n A tire on a horse trailer blew and reportedly started a fire on Parke Creek Road.
n A grass fire was reported on the side of the road on Interstate 90.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported in this time period.