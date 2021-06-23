Kittcom received the following calls on June 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A large pile of wood reportedly fell in the roadway on Kittitas Highway. It was recovered by the driver.
n A theft was reported on Elmview Road.
n Seven subjects on bicycles reportedly were seen going through mailboxes on Naneum Camp Lane.
n Graffiti was reported on a building on West Third Avenue.
n A tow-behind generator reportedly was stolen on state Route 97.
n There was a report that someone broke into a residence and was currently inside the residence on North Water Street.
n A white Chevy Impala was driving at a high rate of speed, passing people and almost striking a pedestrian at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A vehicle reportedly was struck while in a parking lot at a golf course at Suncadia.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street and East First Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
n The back window of a 2004 GMC Yukon reportedly was smashed out and items possibly stolen on South Chester Street in Thorp.
n The reporting party has been watching the 17th green at Sun Country Golf from his residence on St. Andrew’s Drive and noticed there are multiple subjects who appear to have been drinking. The reporting party was concerned they may try to drive.
n The reporting party said the employee of a gas station/convenience store on East First Street in Cle Elum threatened to beat him up since he was too ugly to be in the store and then threatened to kill the reporting party if he ever entered the store again. The reporting party also stated that everything in the store was overpriced.
n A dead dead was reported in the right lane of Interstate 90, exit 70.
n A hay bailer reportedly was on fire on Hanson Road.
n The beginnings of a brush fire were reported on Interstate 90, milepost 136.
n An outside fire was reported on Game Farm Road and Wilson Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 42-year-old Redmond man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.