Kittcom received the following calls on June 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
• A vehicle reportedly was parked in the middle of the road near a blind corner on Umptanum Road and Overlook Road. A woman was walking around the vehicle.
• An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
• A collision was reported on West University Way.
• A puppy without a collar reportedly was following the reporting party and her dog on a walk on North Walnut Street and East University Way.
• A black electric scooter was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.
• Attempted shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.
• A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
• Reporting party said 60 to 70 gallons of fuel were stolen from his truck while he was inside a store using the facilities on state Route 97.
• A dog reportedly was in and out of traffic on South Main Street and West Mountain View Avenue.
• A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
• A man reporting was peeing in a bush near the roadway on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• An assault was reported on Second Street in Easton.
• A prowler was reported on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
Fire
• A tree reportedly was on fire on East Second Avenue and North Poplar Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 28-year-old The Dalles, Oregon man was arrested by Department of Corrections officers for failure to appear/escape community custody. Bail $15,000.
• A 22-year-old Spokane woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers and Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/first-degree negligent driving, failure to appear/first-degree burglary and second-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000.