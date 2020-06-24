Kittcom received the following calls on June 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A black calf reportedly was following a woman as she walked on East Bowers Road and North Airport Road.
n There was a report of someone on a bicycle attempting to break into a shop on Willowbrook Lane.
n Two bulls were reported in a yard on Zrebiec Road near Cle Elum.
n An assault was reported on state Route 821.
n Subjects reportedly were throwing out liquid and garbage and giving hand gestures to the reporting party on Interstate 90. The reporting party believed his vehicle had been hit by a wrench.
n The reporting party’s roommate told him he was wanted in another country for stabbing someone on North Alder Street.
n A German shepherd, that appeared to be in distress, reportedly was in the back of a white truck with a blue canopy on South Railroad Avenue.
n A male, age 13 to 14, reportedly was skateboarding down Pearl Street in the wrong direction and the reporting party almost struck him with his vehicle while pulling out.
n A gray pickup reportedly was on its side in ditch off of Brick Mill Road.
n A fishing pole, backpack and other items reportedly were taken from a boat on state Route 821, mile post 22.
n A neighbor’s golden retriever reportedly took the reporting party’s 3-year-old’s food, starting eating it and then licked the child’s face on West Rainier Avenue. The dog was not aggressive. The reporting party wanted the owner to have better control over the dog.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a 2020 Dodge pickup and other vehicles racing up and down Third Avenue and to Craig’s Hill.
n Multiple gunshots were reported on Bakers Road near Ronald.
n A tall man in his 20s wearing dark sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and jeans reportedly was standing in the middle of South Cle Elum Way looking like he wanted to fight cars.
n Medications were reported stolen from a residence on Brown Road.
n A man reported that two men attempted to car-jack him on South Water Street.
n A dog with a red collar was reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway.
n A theft was reported on North Walnut Street.
n An outside fire was reported on state Route 10.
n A red SUV with a trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 57.
n An outside fire was reported on Charter Road.
n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 69.
n A tree reportedly fell on a wire and was on fire on Rader Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported in this time period.