Kittcom received the following calls on June 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off a 1985 Ford pickup on state Route 97.
n Two small dogs reportedly were in a Subaru Outback in a parking lot on South Water Street.
n A dog reportedly was in a Nissan Altima parked in the shade in front of an office on North Pine Street.
n A rental SUV reportedly was hit while in a parking lot on Triple L Loop.
n The reporting party advised the railroad crossing arms at North Railroad Avenue and West Fifth Avenue had been down for several minutes with no train around. While on the call, the arms went up for a second and then back down.
n An irate man reportedly was threatening an employee on South Main Street.
n A man reportedly pulled his pants down and exposed himself to traffic on South Main Street.
n A very large rock was reported in the intersection of East 14th Avenue and North Wildcat Way. It was moved to the side.
n The reporting party was getting out of her vehicle when it rolled backwards into a fence on East 18th Avenue.
n An assault was reported on state Route 903.
n A tractor fire was reported on Thorp Depot Road and Goodwin Road.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Lambert Road and state Route 970.
n A man reportedly had a small fire behind a business on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Subjects reportedly had a large campfire under trees off Kachess Dam Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 47-year-old Issaquah man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for attempt to elude and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.