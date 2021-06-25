Kittcom received the following calls on June 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A husky reportedly was running southbound in the roadway on North Alder Street.
A low hanging wire was reported in an alley off South Ruby Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen on South Anderson Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen on West Third Avenue.
A man reportedly pointed a gun at the reporting party because of where he parked on Mountain Rivers Trail.
A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.
A vehicle reportedly was scratched with a metal-tipped pen on North Alder Street.
A customer reportedly backed into a storage container and damaged it at a business on South Water Street.
Three dogs reportedly had been in a Dodge Dakota pickup all day on South Pine Street and East Tacoma Avenue. The dogs were panting.
The reporting party’s patio furniture reportedly was stolen while the reporting party was at a grocery story on North Ruby Street.
A pitbull reportedly attacked the reporting party’s dog on Pebble Beach Drive.
A sign post reportedly was missing its sign on East Seventh Avenue and North Pine Street.
Gas reportedly was syphoned from a vehicle over the past two days on North Water Street. The screw-on cap was tampered with and the paint was chipped.
Campfires were reported on Lake Kachess Road.
An outside fire was reported on Rockrose Drive and Ridgecrest Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $50,000,
A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.