Kittcom received the following calls on June 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An injured deer was reported in the area of Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.
n The side window of a garage reportedly was broken on West Washington Avenue in Roslyn and some shot glasses and lanterns were missing.
n A person called Kittcom with a question about the mandate for wearing a face mask and carrying a concealed weapon at the same time.
n A person called Kittcom and asked how the mask ordinance will be enforced starting on Friday and if she’ll go to jail for not wearing a mask.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Manitoba Avenue and Main Street.
n A lamb reportedly had its head stuck in a fence for the past day on Hungry Junction Road and Reecer Creek.
n A hit and run was reported in the parking lot of a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n Two juveniles reportedly were in the area of an irrigation ditch on Upper Peoh Road and Casassa Road. The possibly were fishing, but they also looked soaking wet.
n Multiple people called Kittcom asking if the face mask ordinance would be enforced starting Friday.
n A blue Subaru with a spoiler reportedly was racing by the high school on North Pfenning road and East Capitol.
n A large Rottweiler with a tan collar reportedly was loose on North Wildcat Way.
n There was a report that someone appeared to have tried to gain entry to a garage on North Columbia Street.
n A person reportedly was doing laundry and there was a burnt odor and light smoke inside the location on East 18th Avenue.
n An outdoor fire was reported on Chestnut Street and Umptanum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 43-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and obstruction/resisting an officer. Bail $1,000.
n A 37-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.