Kittcom received the following calls on June 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Cattle were reported in the roadway on Cove Road and Weaver Road.
An Amazon package with a motorcycle chest protector was stolen off a porch on North Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
A possible motorcycle collision was reported on Thorp Prairie Road.
A man reportedly was attempting to steal alcohol on state Route 97.
A lantern reportedly was stolen off a porch on North C Street.
A hit and run was reported on Tacoma Avenue.
A man reportedly has been living in the woods near the Salmon la Sac campground for the past month. He has two dogs that chase people.
A burglary was reported on Gold Creek Lane. Suspects found the hidden key for the residence and took the key with them.
Two younger females reportedly paid for groceries and then continued walking through the story and took cake from bakery without paying on North Ruby Street.
A herd of cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Lyons Road and Naneum Road.
The red lights reportedly were flashing both ways on a traffic light on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A forced-entry burglary was reported on Linnaea Road at Snoqualmie Pass.
A Realtor key box containing keys was reported stolen on Snowshoe Lane at Snoqualmie Pass.
Two females reportedly were lying in the roadway in front of a residence on North Spokane Avenue in Kittitas. The females just appeared to be watching the stars.
Two cows were reported loose on Woods & Steele Road and Zrebiec Road.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 57-year-old Ronald woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and felony harassment/domestic violence. No bail.
A 23-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act.