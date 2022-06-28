Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Reporting party advised he witnessed two subjects jump off the bridge into the creek off North Walnut Street and then walk into Beck Hall.
• A subject drove off with the reporting party’s vehicle and belongings while the reporting party was in the shower on Dolarway Road.
• There was a report that the neighbor’s dogs were attacking their won llamas on Howard Road.
• A 2002 Chevy Trail Blazer reportedly was stolen three days ago on Quail Run Lane.
• A tow truck reportedly was vandalized with spray paint on North Prospect Street.
• The reporting party advised that his wife and daughter were walking at Hanson Ponds in Cle Elum when two male subjects with tattoos followed them and circled them on bikes.
• A theft was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
• A tan pitbull and a yellow Lab reportedly were running loose and chasing vehicles on West Peakview Drive.
• A tree was reported down on Chestnut Street.
• Gravel and debris were reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.
• Posters on the sponsor/donators board in the Roslyn cemeteries reportedly were damaged.
• A dead deer was reported on Brick Mill Road.
• Two sheep reportedly were walking in the roadway on North Main Street in Kittitas.
• Multiple items reportedly were taken from the bed of a truck at Cooper Lake.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle reportedly was stuck in the median after getting cut off by another vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 65.
• Packages were reported stolen on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• A fender bender was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.
• Plates were reported stolen off a motorized scooter on Rope Rider Drive.
• A rusty, black dual-axle flatbed/flat top deck trailer was reported stolen on Dolarway Road.
• A blue Jeep driven by a woman reportedly drove off the roadway and almost ran over two subjects in a campground on Liberty Road and Williams Creek.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A burn pile was reported on Nelson Siding Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 29-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and mail theft. No bail.
• A 58-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree assault and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.