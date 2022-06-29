Kittcom received the following calls on June 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Graffiti was reported on a yellow concrete bollard on East 11th Avenue.
Two cows were reported in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
Two dogs were reported in a red Ford Escort in a parking lot on South Water Street. One was barking, unknown about the other.
A dog reportedly was found in a drive-thru on South Canyon Road.
A man reportedly wanted to talk about gas prices and started getting upset with the reporting party on West University Way. The reporting party advised him he was going to refuse him services.
A mailbox reportedly was smashed on Fourth Parallel Road.
A phone was reported stolen on East University Way. It was tracked to North Cora Street.
An engagement ring/wedding band was reported stolen on Father’s Day on East Mountain View Avenue.
A package was reported stolen on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
Vandalism was reported in the government publications area on the third floor of the Brooks Library on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A Dodge Ram 1500 reportedly hit a dumpster and then left the scene on South Main Street.
A chain saw was reported stolen on Silver Ranch Road.
The reporting party has a piece of plastic tied to the door handle of her vehicle while she was gone on North Ruby Street.
A line, unknown if electric, cable or phone, was reported down on Parke Creek Road.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 53-year-old Billings, Montana man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/first-degree driving with a suspended license and two counts of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $15,000.
A 30-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $10,000.
A 23-year-old Moxee woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault. Bail $500.