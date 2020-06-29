Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 27-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • An older 5’-9” bald man in a leather coat with no shirt and blue jeans reportedly was inside a store yelling, swearing and asking customers for money on state Route 97.
  • A collision was reported on Thrall Road.
  • A collision was reported on Douglas Munro Boulevard and West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A key fob reportedly was stolen out of a Nissan Pathfinder on South Water Street.
  • A reporting party requested officers educate employees and patrons on the need to wear face masks on West University Way.
  • A man in a checkered shirt and tan pants who had been lying on the grass, urinated in one of the self-service bays on South Main Street.
  • A non-injury collision involving two or three vehicles was reported on Interstate 90.
  • A stray cat with kittens reportedly was living in a shed in an alley between Third and Fourth streets in Cle Elum.
  • A German shepherd was in a vehicle with the windows barely cracked in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A black Hummer reportedly struck a tree on French Cabin Creek Road.
  • A man reportedly was crawling across the street yelling and then got up and walked into traffic on East Mountain View Avenue.
  • A bicycle was reported stolen from the Ryegrass Rest Area.
  • Customers reportedly damaged the door to a business on North Main Street.
  • Men in two vehicles parked on the west side of a business on North Ruby Street were making rude comments to an employee. They were asked to leave and refused.
  • Two large cardboard boxes of books reportedly were dumped behind a business on South First Street in Cle Elum.
  • There was a report of an ongoing problem of motorcycles and vehicles racing on North Brick Road.
  • A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A family of four reportedly was playing in their yard with glow sticks on Second Street in Roslyn. The children were running around being loud and the dog was barking.
  • A vehicle reportedly went into the median on Interstate 90.
  • A lock reportedly had been cut off a storage unit on Alder Street.
  • A woman in a black coat, red shirt and black pants with a backpack and a man in a red and black checkered shirt took medicine and pastries from a store on South Canyon Road.
  • A chainsaw reportedly fell of a vehicle driving on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
  • A stop sign reportedly was down on Cleman Road and Badger Pocket.
  • A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road and East Umptanum Road.
  • A tree reportedly fell on a vehicle parked on South Main Street.
  • An assault was reported on North Yew Street.
  • A power line with trees around it reportedly seemed to be shorting out on Judge Ronald Road.
  • An assault was reported on Kachess Dam Road.
  • A vehicle reportedly went into a ditch off of Thorp Cemetery Road.
  • A theft was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
  • Four vehicles reportedly were broken into on Main Street.
  • Power was reported out on North Parklane Avenue, East 14th Avenue, East 18th Avenue, North Victor Place, North Abel Place and East Helena Avenue.
  • Two subjects, not wearing masks, reportedly were standing on the corner of West Fifth Avenue protesting.
  • A maroon Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly did a u-turn in the middle of the road, crossed the center line several times and ran two stop signs on Helena and Idaho avenues.
  • An assault was reported on North Alder Street.
  • Semis reportedly were driving on Nelson Siding Road to avoid traffic on Interstate 90.
  • A blue 1995 Honda Civic reportedly was struck while parked on North Walnut Street.
  • A large bull and a cow reportedly were running down the middle of the roadway on Westside Road and Golf Course Road.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 27-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • An outside fire threatening other homes was reported on South Chestnut Street.
  • A brush fire was reported on North Thorp Highway.
  • The back axle of a blue Dodge Ram pickup reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 125.
  • Smoke reportedly was coming from a vehicle’s engine on I-90, mile post 71.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 27-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 42-year-old Sammamish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
  • A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $100.
  • A 40-year-old Des Moines man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $5,000.
  • A 40-year-old Elma man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
  • An 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

