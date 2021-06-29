Police | Kittcom received the following calls on June 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
● The reporting party was chased by two stray huskies on North Alder Street.
● Twelve cows reportedly were out of their field and on the John Wayne Trail near Reecer Creek Road.
● A dead cat was reported in the roadway on Clerf Road and No. 81 Road.
● The reporting party had questions about a dead deer in his yard on Naneum Road.
● An apartment on East Helena Avenue reportedly was broken into. There was damage to the door and three Xboxes, speakers, sounders, two laptops, jewelry and shoes were stolen.
● A white car reportedly struck a tree head on, on Kachess Lake Road and Bakers Lane.
● Debris was reported in the roadway on West Dry Creek Road and Reecer Creek Road.
● A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.
● The reporting party’s plastic door swelled up and he was not able to shut it on East Patrick Avenue. While the reporting party was sleeping, he believes his pain medications were stolen.
● A semi-truck reportedly struck and knocked down a power line on East Bender Road and North Airport Road.
● A hit and run was reported on Big Hill Drive.
● Two or three weeks ago the reporting party said a neighbor brought home what looked like a body wrapped in a multi-colored tarp on North Alder Street.
● Sheets, towel and wash rags reportedly were stolen from a washing machine on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
● A mailbox reportedly was hit by a vehicle on West Bender Road.
● Two dogs in a Dodge pickup in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum appeared to be in distress.
● Approximately $13 worth of groceries reportedly were stolen by someone going through the self check-out at a store on North Ruby Street.
● An assault was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
● A large bonfire was reported in a backyard on East Radio Hill.
● A theft was reported at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on June 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
● Hay squeeze equipment reportedly was on fire in the roadway on Larson Road and Pumping Plant.
● Smoke reportedly was coming from a semi on Interstate 90, milepost 110.
● A flare up from Sunday’s fire was reported on Koffman Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
● A 65-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
● A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
● A 52-year-old Easton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drug and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. No bail.