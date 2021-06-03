Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A group of subjects reportedly was playing basketball and being loud on Helena Avenue. This is an ongoing problem.

n A dog reportedly was panting inside a Honda CRV parked on South Water Street.

n A dog reportedly was panting inside a Subaru Legacy parked on South Main Street.

n A transient man reportedly was sleeping inside one of the picnic shelters at Kiwanis Park and deterring people from the park.

n A non-injury collision involving a Ford F250 and a Lincoln Navigator was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A small calf reportedly had its leg caught in a fence on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.

n A black calf reportedly was stuck in a fence and hanging upside down on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.

vThe catalytic converter and pipes reportedly were sawed off a van parked on West Dolarway Road.

n The sidewalk in front of a residence on South Ruby Street was buckled up. The reporting party attempted to contact public works but everyone had gone home.

n A woman driving a Kia at a high rate of speed almost struck a man and child near the volleyball courts at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

n An older Jeep Cherokee reportedly was off the road on Hayward Road.

n The reporting party received a voice mail saying “you are not human,” on Walnut Street.

n Two men reportedly stole two six packs of Iron Horse beer from a store on North Ruby Street. They were walking southbound in the parking lot.

n A woman reportedly heard what she believed to be a shot from a silenced weapon on West University Way.

n The reporting party said he struck a deer while driving on Salmon la Sac Road. The deer was injured and last seen on the side of the road.

n The theft of $20,000 was reported from an apartment on South Chestnut Street. it was unknown when the theft occurred.

n The reporting party’s vehicle was struck by a large square truck, which then left the scene, on Teanaway Road, milepost 2.

n A laptop and gaming system reportedly were stolen from a 2007 Chevy Tahoe parked on North Regal Street. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Smoke reportedly was coming from a ditch in the area of Umptanum Road and Riverbottom Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

