Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision involving a Dodge Ram and a Suzuki Samurai was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
The window of a white Dodge Charger reportedly was broken while parked on No. 81 Road in Kittitas.
The reporting party observed a saddled horse with no rider 100 yards off the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 118. Then they thought they saw someone on the ground.
A Ford Focus was reported stolen on Maple Street, between Cliff Road and Third Avenue.
A man with a pink guitar and a white karate outfit reportedly was running into the traffic on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
Two small dogs reportedly kept trying to get into a building on Cora Street.
The reporting party said three cows were in her yard eating her garden on Lower Green Canyon Road. The reporting party was unable to get them to leave.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East 11th Avenue.
A dead chicken was reported in the backyard of a residence on North Lincoln Street.
Three lambs reportedly had been shot on Umptanum Ridge.
A man in a wheelchair reportedly was told not to curse in a store on North Ruby Street and the man in the wheelchair threatened to throw sour cream at the reporting party.
A burglary was reported on state Route 97.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Explorer and a pole was reported on East University Way.
A storm drain reportedly was clogged and water was flooding the roadway on East Fifth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
Construction cones in front of an open ditch on West Sixth Street and Steiner Street reportedly was knocked over. The reporting party put the cones that were still intact back up.
A subject who was in the process of being fired reportedly came to the residence where his coworkers were and attacked one of the men on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party gave a subject a ride to a residence on Sisters Road in Thorp. When he checked his vehicle he noticed his rent money was missing.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A tree was reported on fire outside apartments on North Alder Street. It had possibly been struck by lightning.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.