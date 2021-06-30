Kittcom received the following calls on June 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Obscenities reportedly were spray painted on a garage on East Sixth Avenue.
n A horse reportedly attempted to jump a fence and was now dangling from it on Naneum Road.
n Low-flying aircraft were reported over No. 6 Road. The reporting party said they were upsetting the animals.
n The reporting party said they were bit by a dog on Alder Street.
n Two big rigs towing a triple-wide trailer reportedly were trying to get through the roundabout on Bullfrog Road and backing up traffic for miles. There were no flaggers.
n There was a third-party report of unsafe working conditions in a kitchen of a business on West University Way. There was no air conditioning in the kitchen.
n A collision was reported on South Canyon Road and West Mountain View Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on South Pearl Street.
n A vehicle reportedly hit a power pole on Oakmont Drive near Cle Elum causing a power outage.
n A Specialized bicycle was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
n A subject in a small black car reportedly was stopping at mailboxes and opening them on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
n A Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly was hit in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A 500-gallon propane in the sun reportedly made a large explosive sound and started leaking propane at Sky Meadows.
n There was a report of a physical altercation in the water with a gun being drawn off Little Naches Road.
n Subject reportedly left two dogs in their vehicle for 45 minutes while at an appointment on Alpha Way in Cle Elum. The reporting party said she left her appointment at the same time and they found one of the dogs dead.
n Multiple baby birds reportedly fell out of their nest and were dead in the reporting party’s yard on Sixth Street in South Cle Elum.
n Two dogs reportedly were left in a silver Dodge Nitro on North Ruby Street.
n Sidewalks reportedly were bulging up from the ground on South Ruby Street.
n Five to six women reportedly were using marijuana at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n There was a report of a pile of dead rabbits in the bushes near the boat launch on state Route 10 and state Route 970.
n A dog reportedly was locked inside a Dodge Ram at Lake Easton State Park.
n A vehicle prowl was reported at Lake Easton State Park.
n A large pop reportedly was heard and sparks went over the yard where an electrical line goes through a pine tree on No. 245 Road in Roslyn.
n Power lines reportedly were on the ground of Oakmont Drive and Golf Course Road.
n A semi truck reportedly was in the roadway with lights on, no one in the driver’s seat and airbag deployed on West Dolarway Road.
n Smoke reportedly was coming from a 1994 Toyota Corolla on Interstate 82, milepost 4.
n A barbecue with flames was reported on Thomas Road. It was unknown if it was attended.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Clerf Road and Parke Creek Road.
n Subjects reportedly were having a campfire on South Thorp Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence report. No bail.
n A 41-year-old Shoreline man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $5,000.
n A 29-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $3,000.