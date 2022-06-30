Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party said there were sheep, goats and a large white dog in their yard on Klocke Road. It was unknown who owned the animals.
A fraudulent $50 bill reportedly was used at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Glass was reported in the left-hand turn lane heading south on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A man with long brown hair wearing a red shirt reportedly was walking towards Cle Elum on West Second Street and Denny Avenue carrying a pistol with a large magazine in his right hand.
A burglary was reported on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
A neighbor reportedly had been yelling in the parking lot off and on all morning on East 18th Avenue and was yelling at one of the reporting party’s kids, “You’re almost 4 years old, you need to grow the ‘F’ …”
A payment from a customer reportedly was stolen on state Route 97.
The lights on the children crossing sign reportedly were flashing on Capitol Avenue but no children were in the area. The reporting party requested the sign be turned off during the summer.
A hydraulic jack reportedly was stolen out of a vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly bit a person at the dog park at Rotary Park.
A bald man in a black hoodie reportedly was sleeping on the sidewalk on East Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street. People were having to step over him.
The reporting party believes unknown subjects attempted to break into her apartment on North Airport Road. The front door was kicked several times and left dented.
A black bear was reported in a yard on state Route 970 near Cle Elum. The reporting party was concerned since the bear was limping.
Fireworks were reported on Lynx Lane near Cle Elum.
A customer reported their money was stolen on South Main Street.
The reporting party said the light at Reecer Creek Road and West University Way had not turned for 10 minutes.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke investigation was reported on Oakmont Drive and Golf Course Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 19-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for third-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespass. No bail.
A 45-year-old Cusick woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.