Kittcom received the following calls on June 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Approximately seven horses were in the roadway on No. 6 Road.
n Perfume and sunglasses reportedly were stolen out of a vehicle on East Sixth Avenue.
n A Specialized bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Ruby Street.
n A theft was reported on East University Way.
n A non-injury collision involving a semi tractor and trailer and a vehicle was reported in the roundabout on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
n Hay bales were reported in the roadway on Patrick Avenue and Main Street in Kittitas.
n A pair of earrings reportedly were stolen on North Pearl Street.
n Bundles of firewood reportedly were stolen from in front of a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n There was a report of subjects with some sort of scooter or bicycles and flashlights of some kind on the roof of the Pearson Building on North Main Street.
n A cat reportedly was hit by a vehicle and crawled into the business on South First Street and West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
n A prowler was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n An outside fire was reported on Lake Cabins Road.
n Debris reportedly was on fire on Mountain River Trails.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 40-year-old Wallula man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of failure to appear for violation protection order/domestic violence. Bail $40,000.
n A 58-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts vehicular homicide. No bail.
n A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear for reckless driving, and failure to appear for possession/use/delivery drug paraphernalia. Bail $30,000.
n A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to comply with no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $30,000.
n A 27-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for probation violation fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,100.