Kittcom received the following calls on June 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A stolen vehicle was reported on East Third Avenue.
A calf reportedly was in the roadway on Manastash Road and Cove Road.
Two dogs reportedly were inside a Dodge SUV in a parking lot on South Water Street. The windows were cracked open and the dogs were trying to get out.
A man reportedly made a rude gesture toward the reporting party while passing him on the roadway on North Main Street in Kittitas.
The reporting party found an ad stating a residence at the location was for sale on Wilson Creek Road. While the reporting party was looking at the residence, a woman arrived and yelled at and pushed the reporting party.
A school bus reportedly broke down on No. 81 Road and Snodgrass Road.
An injury collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
A rental vehicle reportedly was not returned on South Canyon Road.
A garbage can reportedly was in the roadway on Kittitas Highway, milepost 3.5.
A large red van reportedly was parked in the ATM lane of a bank drive-through on Fifth Avenue, blocking the lane for other customers. Liquid was coming from under the vehicle.
A 2007 Honda Odyssey reportedly backed into a 2014 Subaru Outback and then left the scene at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
Three dogs reportedly jumped into the river and could not get out at the Big Pines Boat Launch.
A bird reportedly was caught behind the screen on a building on North Pearl Street and was struggling.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Falcon Road.
A man on a paddle boat reportedly lit his life vest on fire on the Columbia River, close to the Kittitas County shore.
Not fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.