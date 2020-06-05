Kittcom received the following calls on June 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A citizen reportedly picked up a fawn that was stuck on the overpass. An officer assisted in finding the mom and putting it back in the area on Spansky Way and Airport Road.
A dead kitten was reported in the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A non-injury collision involving a semi and Hyundai was reported at the roundabout in Ellensburg.
A woman reportedly took items from a store on West First Street.
A stop sign was reported down on North Trails Edge Drive.
A pitbull reportedly was hit and injured on South Main Street.
A dog reportedly had been in a Dodge Ram pickup for more than an hour on West University Way. No windows were rolled down.
A friendly gray pitbull reportedly running in and out of traffic on the mile post 115 ramp on Interstate 90.
Glass was reported in the roadway on North Alder Street.
An assault was reported on West Cascade Court.
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. No bail.
A 28-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.