Kittcom received the following calls on June 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two horses reportedly were in the roadway on Lyons Road and Wilson Creek Road.
Someone reported broke into the Inland Telephone yard on Alliance Road in Cle Elum by busting through the gate.
Someone in a Dodge crew cab hauling a red camper trailer drove away without paying for $149.41 worth of fuel on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Someone reportedly tried to break into a shop on state Route 906. The property was vandalized.
A non-injury collision involving a Honda Civic and Dodge truck was reported on West Third Avenue.
The river reportedly was up to the roadway on state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
A shop door reportedly had been kicked in on Wilson Creek Road.
The reporting party said someone had installed a gate denying him access to his claim in Liberty.
An assault was reported on North Airport Road.
Someone reportedly was yelling out a window, screaming “wait” on Canyon Road.
A theft was reported on Salmon la Sac Road, milepost 8.
Two subjects reportedly were outside a window on East Manitoba Avenue spraying something that smelled like a chemical. It was unknown what they were spraying or talking about.
Fire
A burn pile reportedly had reignited on Thrall Road. No one was attending the fire.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $5,000.
A 31-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/harassment/domestic violence (no bail), failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $250) and third-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $500).
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for failure to appear/hit and run unattended and reckless driving. Bail $1,500.
A 26-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license.