Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An assault was reported on North B Street.
A cow was reported near the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
Subjects reportedly were riding a large dirt bike at Alder Street Park.
A naked man with his hands in his groin area reportedly was observed in the bushes at Kiwanis Park.
A black and gray 2002 Honda CR125 was reported stolen on West Bender Road.
A theft was reported on North Railroad Avenue.
An assault was reported on South Sampson Street.
A road rage incident was reported on Interstate 90, exit 74.
A subject on a bicycle reportedly was sliding a credit card through a front door attempting to access a building on East University Way.
A handle for a window reportedly was stolen on East 11th Avenue.
A man who had been drinking reportedly was walking around a campsite at Eagle Valley Campground near Cle Elum with a hatchet and smashed the reporting party’s boss’s phone with the hatchet.
The reporting party witnessed a man getting assaulted by another man in a parking lot on East Juniper Avenue.
A customer reportedly used a fraudulent $100 bill at a gas pump on Main Street.
A man came to the counter of a store on North Ruby Street and asked for the cheapest pack of cigarettes. When he was handed the cigarettes he reportedly left without paying.
A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
The name on the reporting party’s mailbox reportedly was taken off without the reporting party’s permission on Liberty Road near Cle Elum.
A black El Camino reportedly was spinning donuts in a church parking lot on Brick Road.
A hit and run was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A heifer and two calves were reported on the roadway on Riverbottom Road.
A business reportedly was broken into on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Medication was reported stolen from a residence on Madison Street in South Cle Elum.
A baby duck reportedly was stuck in a storm drain on East Fifth Avenue.
Subjects reportedly were stuck in a small aluminum pontoon boat on Lake Cle Elum. The boat’s engine had died.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Smoke was reported coming from behind a neighbor’s residence on North Brook Court.
Flames and smoke reportedly were coming from under an early 1990s Ford sedan on Interstate 90, milepost 124. The occupants were out of the vehicle.
Smoke reportedly was coming from a wood processing pit where mulch and debris are processed on Horlick Road. No visible flames were reported.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 26-year-old Everett woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/operating a vehicle without an operator’s license, failure to appear/reckless driving, failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to appear/possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear/hit and run, failure to appear/attempt to elude and failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $5,000.
A 26-year-old Suquamish man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for probation violation/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
A 47-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for two counts of failure to appear/third-degree assault, failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to appear/resisting arrest. Bail $50,000.
A 28-year-old Sea-Tac man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for a violation of a domestic violence no-contact order. No bail.
A 41-year-old Quincy man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. Bail $600.
A 50-year-old Quincy man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree malicious mischief, harassment/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.