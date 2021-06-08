Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on June 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A theft was reported on West 11th Avenue.

n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.

n The reporting party advised that two kids were fist fighting in her backyard on North Alder Street.

n A black Ram 2500 pickup with chrome wheels was reported stolen in Ellensburg.

n Tools reportedly were stolen from vehicles over the weekend on North Prospect Street. The vehicles were unlocked in a secure area.

n A non-injury collision was reported on private property off Dolarway Road.

n A burglary was reported at a new construction site on East Third Avenue. Locks to a trailer were cut and tools were stolen.

n A man reportedly was sitting on the street rubbing his toe on North Dolarway Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Prospect Street.

n The reporting party said someone was in their residence on Madison Street in Cle Elum.

n A collision involving a vehicle and a deer was reported on South Main Street.

n A kitten reportedly was stuck under a white Dodge Ram parked near a business on East Mountain View Avenue.

n Two cows reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Moe Road and Thrall Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on June 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Smoke reportedly was coming from the bed of a Toyota Tundra on state Route 903, milepost 3.5.

n A burn complaint was received for an outside fire on Sunlight Drive and Thorp Prairie Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were recorded for this time period.

