Police
Kittcom received the following calls on June 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party’s cat had been under the apartment and had not come out since last night on North Walnut Street. The reporting party was concerned the cat was stuck.
An attempted vehicle theft was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
An explosion, possibly a transformer, was reported on West South Avenue in Roslyn.
The reporting party found cannabis growing in Kiwanis Park.
A Honda Civic was reported stolen on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
An extremely low-flying aircraft was reported over Brown Road.
Two dogs reportedly were at large on West Fourth Avenue and North Lincoln Street.
A dog reportedly was locked inside a Subaru Crosstrek with the windows rolled up on South Canyon Road. The dog did not appear to be in distress.
A man with long hair, a beard and wearing a jacket reportedly was walking and swaying in the roadway on Game Farm Road and Wilson Creek Road.
A collision was reported on Vantage Highway, milepost 15.
An assault was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A white husky-mix wearing a black and blue collar that said “Marvel” and a red shock collar reportedly was loose at McElroy Park. The dog appeared friendly.
A vehicle reportedly was damaged in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party’s Honda CRV reportedly was hit by a silver pickup which then left the scene on North Ruby Street.
A dog reportedly was locked in a Buick sedan with the windows cracked on East Mountain View Avenue.
The neighbor’s dog reportedly attacked the reporting party and her dog while walking on Manastash Road.
A man came to the reporting party’s door on North Alder Street because he had heard the reporting party talking badly about him on Xbox Live.
A prowler was reported on West Third Avenue.
The reporting party backed into a pole and the pole landed on another pole on East Third Street in Cle Elum. It was unknown if they were electric or power lines. The lines were blocking the roadway.
The reporting party was in bed and advised that someone was circling her residence on East 15th Avenue. The doors and windows were locked.
A small pickup reportedly was dragging a chain out of its bed causing sparks on South Cle Elum Way and Hartwig Boulevard.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on June 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A fire in a barn was reported on Manastash Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without a valid operator’s license. Bail $20,200.
A 60-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest. Bail $50,000.
A 36-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for criminal trespass/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Department of Fish and Wildlife officers for two counts of failure to appear/hit and run unattended, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $18,100.
A 25-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/operating a vehicle without valid identification. Bail $100.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. No bail.