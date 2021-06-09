Kittcom received the following calls on June 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A calf reportedly appears to be lost in the North Fork Teanaway area.
n The reporting party advised that someone moved his vehicle 1,000 feet from where it was parked on West Second Avenue and North Kittitas Street and damaged the vehicle in the process.
n A 5-gallon bucket with a hole drilled in the top and a tube sticking out reportedly was found on a sidewalk on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
n The reporting party found a finger nail on her bedside, the wood peg in the window is under the bed and a strange blanket is in the backyard on East First Avenue in Kittitas.
n A shop reportedly was broke into and computers, tools and other items stolen on East Third Avenue.
n Electronic equipment reportedly was stolen on Vantage Highway. Entry was gained through a window in the back on the building.
n An exhaust pipe reportedly was stolen overnight from a delivery truck on Kittitas Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a Kia Sportage and a Toyota pickup was reported on South A Street in Roslyn.
n Two dogs reportedly were at-large on West Ninth Avenue.
n The rear window of a bus reportedly was broken overnight on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A shop reportedly was broken into on East Sparks Road in Easton.
n The catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off a Honda Element parking on South Canyon Road.
n Wood was reported in the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 85.
n A Dodge Ram reportedly was rear-ended by a Volvo on South Main Street and West Jackson Avenue.
n An incident of shoplifting was reported on Ruby Street. The suspect was heading southbound on Ruby Street on a skateboard.
n The reporting party said that mail that does not belong to her was placed in her mailbox on state Route 970. The believes it might be tied to recent mail thefts in the area.
n A utility trailer parked outside a business on state Route 906 reportedly was stolen.
n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on North Nanum Street.
n Construction debris was reported on Tjossem Road.
n A burglary was reported on Hawthorn Lane in Easton.
n A Mazda minivan reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90.
n A burn complaint was received on Watt Canyon Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts second-degree burglary (no bail), second-degree vehicle prowling (no bail), second-degree theft (no bail), third-degree malicious mischief (no bail), three counts failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license ($900 bail), third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail), third-degree malicious mischief ($1,000 bail), and third-degree theft ($1,000 bail).
n A 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/felony violation of a protection order/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.