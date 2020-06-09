Kittcom received the following calls on June 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Multiple vehicles reportedly were broken into on South Cypress Court.
n A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly was keyed on South Pearl Street.
n Someone reportedly threw a grill off a back porch on North Okanogan Street.
n A hydroflask was reported stolen on West University Way.
n Three fence panels were reported stolen from a back pasture on state Route 10.
n A flashlight was reported stolen on West Railroad Street. The suspect was captured on video.
n A stray red bull was reported in a yard on Clerf Road.
n A license plate reportedly was stolen off the back of a vehicle on North Dolarway Road.
n A backpack was reported stolen on South Main Street.
n Graffiti was reported on the north side of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at West Railroad Street and North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
n Four cattle were reported loose on Game Farm Road and Brick Road.
n There was a report of a fawn, that appeared to be injured, along side East Third Street.
n A 30-year-old man with brown hair, a hooded gray jacket and a green bag reportedly was smoking marijuana in front of a store on South Canyon Road. He had already been asked to leave the business.
n A Ford Windstar with one male occupant reportedly was parked in the middle of the street on Lincoln Avenue and Sixth Street in South Cle Elum.
n There was a report that an East 11th Avenue resident received an internet threat — someone had recorded them in a compromising position and was threatening to leak the video unless they received $1,000.
n Either a subject or a pile of blankets reporting had been lying on the stairs of a a building on West University Way for the past three hours.
n A burn pile was reported on Black Bear Drive.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported for this time period.