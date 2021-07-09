Kittcom received the following calls on July 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party caught a bunny believed to be someone’s pet on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Leaves and debris were reported in the roadway on Washington Avenue.
Graffiti was reported on the rock wall near the creek at Kiwanis Park.
A backpack reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on South Pine Street.
A one-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 120.
A man reportedly stole items from a store on North Ruby Street and then came back and threatened the reporting party and another employee.
A 5’-8” man with dark hair, wearing a red hat, red shirt, dark shorts and headphones reportedly was walking into traffic on Main Street.
A man reportedly was yelling and screaming and hitting cars with a rope on West Fifth Avenue.
Two dogs reportedly were left in a car on South Water Street.
Power lines reportedly appeared to be sagging toward the roadway on Tjossem Road.
A neighbor reportedly came up to the reporting party and threatened to cut her hair off with a chainsaw. The neighbor was armed with a chain saw on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly hit a building on East Sparks Road in Easton.
A man reportedly came into a store on North Ruby Street with a piece of paper stating he had a gun. He wanted $20. There was a bulge at the front of his pants. The reporting party gave him $20.
There was a report of a large party with loud music and lasers shown against the canyon on state Route 821, milepost 19.
Kittcom received the following calls on July 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 35-year-old Bellingham woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
A 52-year-old Longview woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing a public servant. Bail $30,000.
A 24-year-old Garden City, Idaho man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for being a fugitive from justice (no bail) and failure to appear/attempt to elude ($10,000 bail).