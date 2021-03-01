Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 27-March 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly was struck while in the roundabout on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.
An upstairs neighbor reportedly knocked on the reporting party’s door and told the reporting party to stop smoking or he was going to kill him and then threw the reporting party’s chair from the porch on West Fifth Street.
A theft of power was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Railroad Avenue.
There was a report that a property on North B Street had multiple vehicles with garbage inside, garbage piled in the road and the lawn was overgrown. The reporting part said the garbage is attracting rats.
A gunshot or explosion reportedly was reported on Railroad Street in Easton.
A few miscellaneous items reportedly were stolen from a store on South Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Rav-4 and a Honda Element was reported on East Sparks Road in Easton.
A male subject reportedly was yelling at customers in a parking lot on West First Street.
A theft was reported on South Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on Suncadia Trail.
A sedan reportedly was in a ditch off of Interstate 90.
The reporting party was going through the car wash on Main Street. The wash stopped, the reporting party got out of the vehicle and then the doors closed.
An assault was reported on East 18th Avenue.
A stray cat reportedly was loitering around the reporting party’s door on North Alder Street.
Someone reportedly shot a BB gun through the back window of a vehicle on Capitol Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Econoline and a Volvo was reported on South Canyon Road.
Several vehicles reportedly were stuck in the snow on Kachess Lake Road.
A hit and run was reported on Summit East.
Numerous parking complaints were reported on Hyak and Interstate 90, Lake Kachess Road, Cabin Creek Sno-Park, Gold Creek Sno-Park and Salmon la Sac Road.
A theft was reported from a store on North Ruby Street.
A building reportedly was tagged on East 18th Avenue.
An assault was reported on North Cle Elum Street and West Seventh Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles speeding up and down East Ninth Avenue and East University Way.
A man reportedly yelled at children playing on the sidewalk and threatened to assault them on North Brook Court.
The reporting party stopped to pick up a bicycle that looked like it fell off a vehicle on West Second Avenue and North Main Street. A female dressed all in black took it out of the reporting party’s hands and left.
A trailer tire fire reportedly was extinguished on Interstate 90.
Smoke and flames reportedly were coming from a garage structure on Double Creek Lane in Ellensburg.
A large bonfire was reported on Tyler Road and Reecer Creek Road.
A dumpster fire was reported on East 18th Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb 27-March 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Othello man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree theft. Bail $25,000.