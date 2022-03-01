Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb.28-March 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A black semi with a trailer reportedly backed into a white semi on Dolarway Road. There were no injuries.
A low-flying aircraft doing acrobatics for about 10 minutes was reported on North Alder Street.
A tree reportedly was down across the roadway on Red Bridge Road near Cle Elum.
The reporting party heard a male voice on the porch of her North Pine Street residence. The man sounded like he possibly has been drinking.
A license plate reportedly was stolen off a 2006 Honda Ridgeline on West Railroad Street.
The reporting party caught a skunk in a trap on North Second Street in Roslyn and was unsure how to proceed.
A burglary was reported on White Fir Drive in Ronald.
Liquor was reported stolen from a business on West First Street in Cle Elum.
An older model Jeep reportedly struck a pole on Old Highway 10 and Faust Road.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A man reportedly was standing in front of a store on East Mountain View Avenue yelling, screaming and punching himself in the face.
Subjects in a white vehicle reportedly were backed up gains the fence of a tow yard attempting to gain entry on First Street in Cle Elum.
A woman in an older model Honda Pilot reportedly was driving at 75 mph on West Dolarway Road. The vehicle had plastic bottles taped to it.
Fire
A power pole fire was reported on Lund Lane and Nelson Siding Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb.28-March 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
