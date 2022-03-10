Kittcom received the following calls on March 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A truck reportedly t-boned a pickup on Cove Road and Robinson Canyon Road. There were no injuries.
Two huskies reportedly were running in and out of the roadway on South Main Street.
Thefts reportedly occurred in mid-February and another date at a Vantage Highway location.
Damage was reported to a third-floor men’s bathroom in a building on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A gravel truck reportedly dumped a decent amount of gravel on the roadway on Hartwig Boulevard and Charter Road.
Items were reported stolen from the community garden on East First Avenue and North Pine Street.
There was a report of damage to the supplies in the government publication area on the third floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
The reporting party was stuck inside a car wash on South Main Street. The reporting party attempted to call the business but they were closed.
There was a report of someone setting off fireworks on state Route 97.
The reporting party’s dog was shot on Patrick Mine Road in Ronald.
Someone reportedly was setting off explosives on White Road in Cle Elum.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with paper products being thrown into toilets and around the bathroom in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Clothes and trash were reported in the southbound lane of Canyon Road and Berry Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Dodge Dakota and GMC Yukon was reported on South Canyon Road.
A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Canyon Road and Tjossem Road.
Two mailboxes reported were smashed in on West Bender Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (no bail), unlawful imprisonment (no bail), interference with a domestic violence report (no bail) and failure to appear/disorderly conduct ($2,100 bail).
A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespassing and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.