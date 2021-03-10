Kittcom received the following calls on March 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on Spokane Street in Kittitas.
n A man reportedly was sitting on the edge of the roadway, partially hanging over the guardrail on West University Way and Reecer Creek.
n A man in his 30s reportedly let the air out of the tires of the reporting party’s vehicle at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n On Saturday the reporting party was walking on the John Wayne Trail in South Cle Elum with her dog and her daughter when an older man with his wife unleashed three small dogs. The man got angry when the daughter told him to leash the dogs.
n A subject reportedly drives a large SUV, honking its horn in front of a residence on Brick Mill Road. This has been occurring two to three times a week for the past three years.
n A 17- to 20-pound Chihuahua mix reportedly was loose near the the entrance of the John Wayne Trail at Columbia Street and West 15th Avenue. The dog was barking but the reporting party was unsure if it was aggressive.
n A snowmobile trailer reportedly was broken into and a pedal bike stolen on Kachess River Road near Easton.
n Paper and garbage reportedly were being burned in a wood stove on Grant Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.