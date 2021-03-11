Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A fence on North Brook Lane reportedly was spray painted.

n A small dog reportedly was locked inside a Ford Explorer on West 13th Avenue and North Okanogan Street for the past 20 minutes.

n An older black Lab reportedly was lying in a ditch off of West Patrick Avenue and North Mason Street. The dog got up and was walking westbound on Patrick. The dog and chicken returned home.

n A non-injury collision involving a dump truck and flatbed was reported on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.

n Motorhome tires reportedly were stolen from property on Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.

n The reporting party said three or four cattle were near her property on Bar 14 Road.

n A tall man with a white beard reportedly was standing next to the pay station at Gingko State Park for about five minutes. The subject then left in a silver box-like vehicle.

n A guest reportedly was refusing to leave a hotel room on West University Way.

n Approximately 13 bison were reported on Stevens Road.

n An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.

n The reporting party’s neighbor was threatening to shoot the reporting party’s dog if it comes onto his property again on Robinson Canyon Road.

n The reporting party was babysitting at a residence on Bar 14 Road and said a neighbor was walking up and down the roadway with a rifle.

n An assault was reported on North Pierce Street.

n Residents on East Helena came home to find the kitchen drawers open and a PS5 missing.

n Someone reportedly poured caramel syrup on a Jaguar and then placed a rock on top on South Pearl Street.

n A Cleveland Road resident in South Cle Elum reported he believed there was a prowler in his yard. The dogs were going crazy and there were odd noises outside.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Visible flames were reported inside a vehicle on the side of the road on Interstate 90, milepost 80.

n Grayish-blue smoke and bad odor reportedly was coming from the chimney of a residence on North Spar Lane.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported during this time period.

