Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Windows were reported broken on North Brick Road.
Someone reportedly ripped down a poster on North Wildcat Way.
There was a report that someone was bitten by a dog on North Thorp Highway.
Mail theft was reported on state Route 970.
A German shepherd and a black Lab reportedly were at large on North Green Parks Drive.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Brook Lane.
Wood was reported stolen from a parcel on Forest Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly walked into a store on South Canyon Road without a mask. The reporting party asked the man to leave. He refused and went into the bathroom.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Bull Elk Road.
A group of juveniles reportedly prowled a vehicle on North Ruby Street.
Someone reportedly spray painted “pedophile” in front of the reporting party’s residence on North Ruby Street.
Stairwell signs reportedly were broken off the wall of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Gunshots or fireworks reportedly were heard on East Sanders Road and East Bender Road.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Pasco woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for criminal impersonation and false/misleading statements to a public servant. Bail $5,000.
