Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police 

Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

Windows were reported broken on North Brick Road.

Someone reportedly ripped down a poster on North Wildcat Way.

There was a report that someone was bitten by a dog on North Thorp Highway.

Mail theft was reported on state Route 970.

A German shepherd and a black Lab reportedly were at large on North Green Parks Drive.

A non-injury collision was reported on North Brook Lane.

Wood was reported stolen from a parcel on Forest Ridge Drive near Cle Elum.

A man reportedly walked into a store on South Canyon Road without a mask. The reporting party asked the man to leave. He refused and went into the bathroom.

A vehicle prowl was reported on Bull Elk Road.

A group of juveniles reportedly prowled a vehicle on North Ruby Street.

Someone reportedly spray painted “pedophile” in front of the reporting party’s residence on North Ruby Street.

Stairwell signs reportedly were broken off the wall of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Gunshots or fireworks reportedly were heard on East Sanders Road and East Bender Road.

Fire                                             

Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests 

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings): 

A 29-year-old Pasco woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for criminal impersonation and false/misleading statements to a public servant. Bail $5,000.

Tags

Recommended for you