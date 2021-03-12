Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party advised they found what looked to be bones leaning against a rock of state Route 821, milepost 24.
A red Ford Explorer reportedly was in a ditch off of West Bender Road and North Columbia Street.
Fifteen bison reportedly were loose on Stevens Road. The reporting party said they were the same bison that had been reported loose the previous day.
A bicycle theft reportedly occurred on Dec. 23, 2020, on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
Shoplifting was reported in a store on South Water Street.
A bumper was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Yakima Avenue.
A Reed Street resident in Cle Elum reported someone stealing his IP address and crashing his internet.
A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail on East Patrick Avenue. There were pieces of plastic, possibly from tail lights/blinkers left at the location.
The reporting party received a threatening note on his windshield the morning after he parked his vehicle on East 11th Avenue and North Wildcat Way to go to work at Central Washington University.
Neighbors under the reporting party reportedly are connecting to the reporting party’s soundbar and playing loud noises on North Airport Road.
Multiple shots reportedly were fired on Manastash Road.
A neighbor reportedly was burning foul-smelling items in their fireplace on Grant Street in Cle Elum.
Neighbors reportedly had a brush fire in a pasture off North Thorp Highway.
A barn reportedly was on fire on Gail Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. No bail.
A 37-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and failure to appear/interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $15,000.