Kittcom received the following calls on March 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A female reportedly was driving on the sidewalk at the intersection of East 10th Avenue and North B Street while waving a handicapped placard. The reporting party was fearful they would be run over.
n A bartender on North Main Street walked past the restroom in their place of work and reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana.
n A prowler reportedly was trying to gain access to a shed on Parke Creek Road.
n A flatbed trailer was reported stolen from a shop on North Wenas Street.
n Graffiti was reported in multiple spots on Walnut Street.
n Graffiti was reported in a stairwell on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n Dogs were reportedly chasing cars on No. 81 Road.
n A basket of cosmetics worth approximately $200 was reported stolen from a business on North Ruby Street.
n A delivery truck reportedly took out three power lines to a residence on Willis Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)
No fire calls were received during this period.
Arrests
The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on March 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)
n A 20-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for driving under the influence and failure to appear for possession of marijuana (less than 40 grams). Bail $3,000.