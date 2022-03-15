Kittcom received the following calls on March 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A lone brown cow reportedly was wandering on the roadway on Thrall Road and South Canyon Road.
A collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue and South Willow Street.
Graffiti was reported on a building on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party found a drone crashed on their property on West Umptanum Road. While investigating the origins of the drone they began to identify property missing from a garage under construction.
A light brown dog reportedly was running loose on the roadway on East Manitoba and South Ruby Street.
An attempted break-in was reported at a business on Main Street.
A dog reportedly was struck and killed by a vehicle on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
The reporting party believes they have identified wood stolen from a logging site on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
Crowing roosters and chickens reportedly were at large on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
A dead cat was reported on the north side of the bridge on South Thorp Highway.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor not wearing any clothing on North Rainier Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A washing machine reportedly was on fire on Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
A fire in a field was reported on Judge Ronald Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Kent man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 35-year-old Richland man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree possession of stolen property. No bail.