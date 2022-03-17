Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


POLICE

Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)

A black and red Peterbilt truck was reported stolen at some time over the past two weeks on state Route 97.

Stray cats reportedly were becoming a nuisance at a property on Nelson Siding Road in Cle Elum.

A black bull reportedly was in the roadway on Smithson Road.

A vehicle reportedly drove through a fence on Manastash Road.

A rental scam on Craigslist was reported on Quail Run Lane.

Identity theft was reported on East Chason Avenue.

Graffiti was reported on South Canyon Road.

A silver Ford Ranger was reported in Cooke Canyon covered in spray paint with the windows broken out.

The back window of a gold Toyota van reportedly was broken out on Umptanum Road.

Someone reportedly drew on the wall of a stairway with a cookie on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

FIRE

Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17(calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)

A driver believed too much smoke was drifting over the roadway from a controlled burn adjacent to Interstate 82, milepost 3.

A vehicle fire was reported on Vantage Highway.

Arson was reported inside a laundry room on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

ARRESTS

The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on March 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)

A 37-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for vehicle trip permit violation ($5,000 bail) and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (no bail).

Recommended for you