Kittcom received the following calls on March 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A collision was reported on Cooke Canyon Road.
n An assault was reported on North Chestnut Street.
n A package was reported stolen on North Brook Court.
n Two German shepherds reportedly were running loose on North Anderson Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Airport Road.
n A subject reportedly was verbally threatening staff at a business on East Third Avenue.
n A pump reportedly was stolen from a business on North Pierce Street.
n A man reportedly has been loitering for the past month on North Alder Street.
n Two subjects pulled up to a Nissan Pathfinder parked on Vantage Highway and reportedly were stealing items from the bed of the pickup.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A fire was reported in a garbage can in a bathroom on Tozer Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Entiat woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.