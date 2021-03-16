Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A collision was reported on Cooke Canyon Road.

n An assault was reported on North Chestnut Street.

n A package was reported stolen on North Brook Court.

n Two German shepherds reportedly were running loose on North Anderson Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Airport Road.

n A subject reportedly was verbally threatening staff at a business on East Third Avenue.

n A pump reportedly was stolen from a business on North Pierce Street.

n A man reportedly has been loitering for the past month on North Alder Street.

n Two subjects pulled up to a Nissan Pathfinder parked on Vantage Highway and reportedly were stealing items from the bed of the pickup.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A fire was reported in a garbage can in a bathroom on Tozer Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 31-year-old Entiat woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.