Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A black and white husky reportedly was loose on South Thorp Highway.
n A small dog reportedly was setting off alarms inside a residence on state Route 97.
n A bucket and several items were reported on the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.
n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a truck in Ellensburg.
n Litter from a homeless encampment was reported behind the senior center on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision involving two Subarus was reported in the The Plaza in Ellensburg.
n Five vehicles reportedly were speeding in a parking lot off of East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A burglary was reported at a residence on state Route 97.
n A man reportedly was target shooting with a bow and arrow near the soccer fields at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
n A vehicle reportedly was stolen from a business on North Main Street.
n A hit and run was reported on Payne Road.
n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A brush fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Bowers Road.
n Visible smoke reportedly was coming from a blue barn on Berry Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.