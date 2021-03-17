Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A black and white husky reportedly was loose on South Thorp Highway.

n A small dog reportedly was setting off alarms inside a residence on state Route 97.

n A bucket and several items were reported on the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.

n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a truck in Ellensburg.

n Litter from a homeless encampment was reported behind the senior center on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision involving two Subarus was reported in the The Plaza in Ellensburg.

n Five vehicles reportedly were speeding in a parking lot off of East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A burglary was reported at a residence on state Route 97.

n A man reportedly was target shooting with a bow and arrow near the soccer fields at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.

n A vehicle reportedly was stolen from a business on North Main Street.

n A hit and run was reported on Payne Road.

n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A brush fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Bowers Road.

n Visible smoke reportedly was coming from a blue barn on Berry Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.