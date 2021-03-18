Kittcom received the following calls on March 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The reporting party was concerned with extensive potholes on Umptanum Road and Overlook Road.
n A hit and run was reported on state Route 906.
n A mechanic from a repair shop on South Canyon Road reportedly told the reporting party, “You’re not from my country.”
n A vehicle reportedly was being driven at a high rate of speed up and down Craig’s Hill.
n An older husky was loose by the Forest Service building in Cle Elum.
n Six or more subjects reportedly were singing Happy Birthday on East Helena Street. The reporting party said it was so loud they could feel the vibrations from the bass.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a building on South Canyon Road and then left the scene.
n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Honda Ridgeline parked at the Salmon la Sac Sno-Park.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with a subject shooting birds with a BB gun on Canyon Road. The reporting party confronted the juveniles who had the BB gun.
n A 2015 Chevy Silverado reportedly backed into a 2014 Ford Escape on Canyon Road.
n A semi reportedly hit a stop light at West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street and then left the scene.
n Subjects were witness throwing garbage from a vehicle on Ranger Station Road.
n The reporting party said a male was threatening to assault him on First Avenue.
n A male was observed on video tearing down a light structure on Pearl Street.
n A package theft was reported on Nelson Siding Road.
n A purse reportedly was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle on North Dolarway Road.
n Two subjects reportedly were seen putting merchandize in their pockets in a story on North Ruby Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A grass fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
n Four pillars of smoke reportedly were seen on the north side of Interstate 90, toward Indian John Rest Stop.
n A fire in a ditch was reported on No. 6 Road and Rein Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 39-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. No bail.
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft. No bail.