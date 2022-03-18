Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party started her vehicle to warm it up on West University Way and when she came out 10 minutes later it was gone.
The reporting party believes her Social Security number was stolen year ago and is now being used fraudulently.
Graffiti was reported outside of restrooms at Mountain View Park.
Law enforcement was requested to go through an area where three or four subjects appeared to be setting up a homeless camp on North Pearl Street.
A resident on Lincoln Street in Cle Elum reported that mail, including bank and credit card statements, have gone missing for the past couple months.
A subject reported a friend dropped off rabbits on Cattail Road. The rabbit ate the bark off the neighbor’s trees and the neighbor killed several of the rabbits.
A small white dog with brown markings reportedly was loose on East Third Street and Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly hit and killed a cat on North Airport Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Bender Road and North Water Street.
A vehicle reportedly struck a light pole on South Canyon Road.
A power outage was reported on East Washington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly were racing in the area of East Third Avenue and North Pfenning Road.
A theft was reported on South Water Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party was contacted and advised he needed to stop burning on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party could seen flames in trees on Rader Road and Wilson Creek Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence (no bail) and displaying a dangerous weapon (bail $1,000).
A 35-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for harassment, third-degree child molestation and unlawful imprisonment. No bail.
A 36-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of possession/delivery violation of uniform controlled substance act. Bail $20,000.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary and second-degree theft. No bail.