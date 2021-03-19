Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A subject reportedly threatened to stab the reporting party on Ruby Street.
A vehicle reportedly went through a fence and into a field off of Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek.
The reporting party observed a man kicking in a back door, then could hear the man yelling and a woman yelling on state Route 903.
The mirror on a mail truck reportedly struck a pedestrian on Walnut Street. There were no injuries.
A semi truck trailer’s pad locks reportedly were cut off on First Street in Cle Elum.
Four 10-year-old children, one riding a scooter, one on a bicycle and two reportedly were walking in the roadway on East Second Avenue and North Lewis Street. As the reporting party was passing, they swerved in front of her and yelled obscenities.
A 2006 Dodge Ram reportedly was rear-ended by a 2006 Lincoln Town Car on South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on Look Road and Kimberly Lane.
A tall, thin man in his mid-40s reportedly was lying over the top of a median in a parking lot on West Third Avenue.
Unknown subjects reportedly were trying to get into an apartment on Brook Lane.
On the reporting party’s neighbor’s porch, a woman had blankets in a wheelchair and appeared to be trying to take the wheelchair on South Chestnut Street.
A man, who appeared to have been drinking, urinated in the alleyway and yelled at the reporting party on West Fourth Avenue and North Water Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There reportedly was smoke and visible flames from underneath a semi or delivery truck on Interstate 90, milepost 98.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 114.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 13-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.