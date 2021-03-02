Kittcom received the following calls on March 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The reporting party drove by a male subject who was sitting on the ground on 18th Avenue, west of Alder Street. She parked her car and walked up to the man who seemed to be out of it, laying on the ground.
n A man driving a vehicle with no front license plate reportedly had his hands up in the air, making gestures toward others drivers and appeared to be on something on Canyon Road.
n Large rocks reportedly were in the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Naneum Road.
n Someone reportedly was attempting to jump another car on North Main Street and West Third Avenue. The caller disconnected before giving further description.
n A calf with a yellow tag reportedly was in the roadway on Lyons Road and No. 81 Road.
n A meat grinder, a back-camera for a vehicle and a 2,200-watt generator reportedly were stolen from a cabin and a motorhome on Flying Rock Road.
n A business on South Chestnut Street reportedly was broken into sometime since Friday.
n An East Stafford Avenue resident reported an airplane flew over and dropped oil on his driveway.
n A possible assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A silver vehicle, possibly a Porsche, was being driven at a high rate of speed and erratically on West Dolarway Road and North Pott Road.
n A woman reported she believes her ex-husband is controlling her internet remotely on West Fifth Avenue.
n The reporting party sent naked photos to a woman he met on a dating website. The woman reportedly is requesting $400 or she will post the naked photos of him on the internet.
n A large fire was reported near a shop on Busch Road.
n Smoke was reported in the upstairs of a structure on Lake Cabins Road in Ronald.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
n A 59-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.