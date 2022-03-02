Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue.
Two vehicles reportedly were tunnel racing off of Bull Road.
Graffiti was reported on an electrical box on North B Street and Lexus Lane.
A theft was reported on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
A 2020 Chevy Express van reportedly was struck by a dark green Mercedes, which then left the scene on Suncadia Trail and Bullfrog Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2004 Honda Element on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly hit and took out fencing on Lyons Road and left an engine in the ditch.
A man reportedly received a death threat on South Canyon Road.
Two trucks reportedly were racing in a school zone on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party’s vehicle was stolen and then the person who stole it, sold it. The vehicle was then impounded in a tow yard on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
The back side of a business on West University Way reportedly was spray painted.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of an 18-year-old male shoplifting at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 44-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.
A 38-year-old Eatonville woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
