Police 

Kittcom received the following calls on March 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue.

Two vehicles reportedly were tunnel racing off of Bull Road.

Graffiti was reported on an electrical box on North B Street and Lexus Lane.

A theft was reported on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.

A 2020 Chevy Express van reportedly was struck by a dark green Mercedes, which then left the scene on Suncadia Trail and Bullfrog Road.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2004 Honda Element on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

A vehicle reportedly hit and took out fencing on Lyons Road and left an engine in the ditch.

A man reportedly received a death threat on South Canyon Road.

Two trucks reportedly were racing in a school zone on East Mountain View Avenue.

The reporting party’s vehicle was stolen and then the person who stole it, sold it. The vehicle was then impounded in a tow yard on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

The back side of a business on West University Way reportedly was spray painted.

There was a report of an ongoing problem of an 18-year-old male shoplifting at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Fire                                             

Kittcom received the following calls on March 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests 

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings): 

A 44-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.

A 19-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.

A 38-year-old Eatonville woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

