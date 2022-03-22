Subscribe
POLICE
Kittcom received the following calls on March 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Security cameras reportedly were tampered with on a rented garage on South Chestnut Street.
n A prowler was reported outside a residence on Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A male reportedly wrecked his bicycle so badly that a wheel fell off on North Anderson Street.
n A male reportedly was smoking methamphetamine in a vehicle on West Davis Street.
n A neighbor reportedly has been looking in windows on North Rainier Street.
n Two males in cowboy attire reportedly were drinking in public next to a red pickup on Pennsylvania Avenue.
n An individual reportedly was running around naked on North Rainier Street.
n A hit and run was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on North Willow Street.
n An individual reportedly thought red and white airplanes were harassing him while walking in the park on Alder Street.
n Prescriptions reportedly were stolen from a pharmacy on Water Street.
n A red Ford Bronco reportedly was left running on North Main Street and was subsequently stolen.
FIRE
Kittcom received the following calls on March 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line):
n Dark smoke was reported behind a building on Lake Easton Road.
n Smoke was reported at milepost 118 of Interstate 90.
n An outside fire reportedly was putting off a large amount of smoke on Garfield Place.
n A structure fire was reported on Thorp Highway.
n A male reportedly was trying to set a pile of items including tennis shoes and brush on fire on the sidewalk on North Main Street.
ARRESTS
The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on March 19-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 35-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply with harassment and failure to comply with violation of civil anti-harassment order. Bail $100,000.
n A 39-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for misdemeanor violation of a probation order. No bail.
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence. Bail $1,000.
n A 56-year-old Cle Elum female was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.