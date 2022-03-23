Subscribe
POLICE
Kittcom received the following calls on March 22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)
n Graffiti was reported on South Canyon Road.
n A lock reportedly was cut on a door and items stolen on South Canyon Road.
n Restrooms were covered in graffiti on North Ruby Street.
n A tree reportedly was blocking Railroad Street in Easton.
n A cow reportedly was walking in the roadway on West Bender Road.
n A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
n Loud drumming was reported on North Water Street.
n A burgundy minivan was reported stolen on North Dolarway Road.
n Multiple calls were made reporting vehicles in Mountain View Park driving at high rates of speed.
FIRE
n Kittcom received the following calls on March 22 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)
n A structure fire was reported on South Ruby Street.
ARRESTS
n The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on March 22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)
n A 34-year-old Puyallup female was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for being a fugitive from justice (no bail) and third-degree driving while license suspended (bail $100).
