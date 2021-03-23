Kittcom received the following calls on March 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A cat reportedly ran into an apartment on North Walnut Street. The reporting party did not want to put it back out into the cold.
n A man reportedly was sleeping inside the first set of doors of a building on East Third Avenue. He’d been asked to leave.
n The reporting party was driving home on North B Street and East University Way and a man walked in front of his truck and made finger gestures of a gun.
n The reporting party’s dog reportedly was attacked by a pitbull at Kiwanis Park.
n A black and white border collie reportedly won’t stop coming into a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party advised her husband is talking to the walls and beating on the floor on Twin Lakes Road near Cle Elum.
n A subject reportedly is going up and down the aisles of a store on North Ruby Street stuffing items into his bag. The manager asked him if he needed assistance and his bag was full of items.
n A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.
n The reporting party received a voicemail from a man who told the reporting party to remove her Trump sign and said, “I’m going come after you if you don’t,” on state Route 970.
n A non-injury collision involving a gold Ford Fusion and a white Buick Roadmaster was reported on Railroad Avenue and Oakes in Cle Elum.
n A Nissan Titan reportedly was stolen six months ago on Tjossem Road. The reporting party had not previously reported it stolen because he thought it had been repossessed.
n A resident on West Pacific Avenue in Ronald reportedly believed there had been a prowler on his property. There were footprints in the snow around the residence, specifically near a garage.
n Three teenagers reportedly were riding scooters in a parking lot off East Cherry Lane. When the reporting party told them to be careful, they yelled obscenities at him and one juvenile almost struck him.
n A man in a motorhome reportedly pulled up to the work site where the new school is being built on North Cora Street and West 15th Avenue, got out and ran into the neighborhood.
n A Ford Escape reportedly backed into a Jeep Patriot at gas pumps on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A St. Bernard mix reportedly was running at large on Lynx Lane near Cle Elum.
n No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 34-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and bail jumping a felony charge. Bail $10,000.
n A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree driving with a suspended license, harassment and two counts of fourth-degree assault.