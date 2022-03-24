Subscribe
POLICE
Kittcom received the following calls on March 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A broken water main reportedly was spilling water onto the roadway on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A white standard poodle reportedly was at large on North Second Street.
n A silver sedan reportedly threw eggs at a resident on East Countryside Avenue.
n 160 feet of feeder line to a sprinkler system reportedly was broken maliciously on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
n A hit and run was reported on Judge Ronald Road.
n Tires reportedly were slashed on a vehicle on North Water Street.
n Gang-related graffiti was reported in a bathroom on North Ruby Street.
n A hit and run was reported on Pass Life Way.
n A kitchen employee reportedly was locked in by fellow employees on West Fourth Avenue.
FIRE
Kittcom received the following calls on March 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line):
n An unattended ditch burn was reported on Number 81 Road.
ARRESTS
The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on March 23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary and second-degree theft. Bail $5,000.
